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Managed Databases Plans and Pricing

Explore transparent MySQL, PostgreSQL, and Valkey database cluster pricing plans

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DATABASES

MySQL plans

Fully managed MySQL database clusters. Pricing shown as a monthly fee.  

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See pricing for:
PostgreSQL plans

High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.

PlanCoreRAMUsable Storage1 Node2 Nodes3 Nodes 
G7 Dedicated 4 GB, node2458 GB$81.60$171.60$246.00Sign up
G7 Dedicated 8 GB, node48130 GB$163.20$342.00$492.00Sign up
G7 Dedicated 16 GB, node816280 GB$327.60$708.00$982.80Sign up
G7 Dedicated 32 GB, node1632576 GB$655.20$1,401.60$1,965.60Sign up
G7 Dedicated 64 GB, node32641178 GB$1,407.60$2,838.00$4,150.80Sign up
G7 Dedicated 96 GB, node48961788 GB$2,110.86$4,358.40$6,234.00Sign up
G7 Dedicated 128 GB, node501282324 GB$2,809.14$5,706.00$8,086.80Sign up
G7 Dedicated 256 GB, node562564704 GB$5,625.60$10,941.60$16,263.60Sign up

Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.

PlanCoreRAMUsable Storage1 Node2 Nodes3 Nodes 
G6 Dedicated 4GB, node2458 GB$68.00$143.00$206.00Sign up
G6 Dedicated 8GB, node48130 GB$136.00$285.00$410.00Sign up
G6 Dedicated 16GB, node816280 GB$273.00$590.00$819.00Sign up
G6 Dedicated 32GB, node1632576 GB$546.00$1,168.00$1,638.00Sign up
G6 Dedicated 64GB, node32641178 GB$1,173.00$2,365.00$3,459.00Sign up
G6 Dedicated 96GB, node48961788 GB$1,759.00$3,632.00$5,195.00Sign up
G6 Dedicated 128GB, node501282324 GB$2,341.00$4,755.00$6,739.00Sign up
G6 Dedicated 256GB, node562564704 GB$4,684.00$9,118.00$13,553.00Sign up

Shared CPU on legacy hardware for cost-efficient development, testing, and variable workloads.

PlanCoreRAMUsable Storage1 Node3 Nodes 
Shared 1 GB, node119 GB$16.00$37.00Sign up
Shared 2 GB, node1230 GB$32.00$74.00Sign up
Shared 4 GB, node2458 GB$63.00$147.00Sign up
Shared 8 GB, node48130 GB$126.00$294.00Sign up
Shared 16 GB, node616280 GB$252.00$588.00Sign up
Shared 32 GB, node832576 GB$504.00$1,176.00Sign up
Shared 64 GB, node16641178 GB$1,008.00$2,352.00Sign up
Shared 96 GB, node20961788 GB$1,512.00$3,545.00Sign up
Shared 128 GB, node241282382 GB$2,016.00$4,726.00Sign up
Shared 192 GB, node321923600 GB$3,025.00$7,090.00Sign up

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB  

DATABASES

PostgreSQL plans

Fully managed PostgreSQL database clusters. Pricing shown as a monthly fee.

View documentation
See pricing for:
MySQL plans

High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.

PlanCoreRAMUsable Storage1 Node2 Nodes3 Nodes 
G7 Dedicated 4 GB, node2458 GB$81.60$171.60$246.00Sign up
G7 Dedicated 8 GB, node48130 GB$163.20$342.00$492.00Sign up
G7 Dedicated 16 GB, node816280 GB$327.60$708.00$982.80Sign up
G7 Dedicated 32 GB, node1632576 GB$655.20$1,401.60$1,965.60Sign up
G7 Dedicated 64 GB, node32641178 GB$1,407.60$2,838.00$4,150.80Sign up
G7 Dedicated 96 GB, node48961788 GB$2,110.86$4,358.40$6,234.00Sign up
G7 Dedicated 128 GB, node501282324 GB$2,809.14$5,706.00$8,086.80Sign up
G7 Dedicated 256 GB, node562564704 GB$5,625.60$10,941.60$16,263.60Sign up

Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.

PlanCoreRAMUsable Storage1 Node2 Nodes3 Nodes 
G6 Dedicated 4GB, node2458 GB$68.00$143.00$206.00Sign up
G6 Dedicated 8GB, node48130 GB$136.00$285.00$410.00Sign up
G6 Dedicated 16GB, node816280 GB$273.00$590.00$819.00Sign up
G6 Dedicated 32GB, node1632576 GB$546.00$1,168.00$1,638.00Sign up
G6 Dedicated 64GB, node32641178 GB$1,173.00$2,365.00$3,459.00Sign up
G6 Dedicated 96GB, node48961788 GB$1,759.00$3,632.00$5,195.00Sign up
G6 Dedicated 128GB, node501282324 GB$2,341.00$4,755.00$6,739.00Sign up
G6 Dedicated 256GB, node562564704 GB$4,684.00$9,118.00$13,553.00Sign up

Shared CPU on legacy hardware for cost-efficient development, testing, and variable workloads.

PlanCoreRAMUsable Storage1 Node3 Nodes 
Shared 1 GB, node119 GB$16.00$37.00Sign up
Shared 2 GB, node1230 GB$32.00$74.00Sign up
Shared 4 GB, node2458 GB$63.00$147.00Sign up
Shared 8 GB, node48130 GB$126.00$294.00Sign up
Shared 16 GB, node616280 GB$252.00$588.00Sign up
Shared 32 GB, node832576 GB$504.00$1,176.00Sign up
Shared 64 GB, node16641178 GB$1,008.00$2,352.00Sign up
Shared 96 GB, node20961788 GB$1,512.00$3,545.00Sign up
Shared 128 GB, node241282382 GB$2,016.00$4,726.00Sign up
Shared 192 GB, node321923600 GB$3,025.00$7,090.00Sign up

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB  

DATABASES

Valkey plans

Fully managed Valkey database clusters. Pricing shown as an hourly or a monthly fee, depending on plan.

View documentation
See pricing for:
Valkey plans

High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors with new 1:2 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.

Plan (hourly)CoreRAM1 Node2 Nodes3 Nodes 
G8 Dedicated 4GB, node24$0.0863$0.1726$0.2589Sign up
G8 Dedicated 8GB, node28$0.1479$0.2959$0.4438Sign up
G8 Dedicated 8GB, node48$0.1726$0.3452$0.5178Sign up
G8 Dedicated 16GB, node416$0.2959$0.5918$0.8877Sign up
G8 Dedicated 32GB, node832$0.5918$1.1836$1.7753Sign up
G8 Dedicated 64GB, node1664$1.1836$2.3671$3.5507Sign up

High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.

Plan (hourly)CoreRAM1 Node2 Nodes3 Nodes 
G7 Dedicated 4GB, node24$0.0801$0.1603$0.2404Sign up
G7 Dedicated 8GB, node48$0.1603$0.3205$0.4808Sign up

High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.

Plan (monthly)CoreRAM1 Node2 Nodes3 Nodes 
G7 Dedicated 4GB, node24$59.00$117.00$176.00Sign up
G7 Dedicated 8GB, node48$117.00$234.00$351.00Sign up

Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB  

Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently Asked Questions

Pricing for MySQL and PostgreSQL Managed Databases is determined by the Compute generational plan, number of nodes, and dedicated or shared CPU charged on a monthly fee. Pricing for Valkey Managed Database is determined by the Compute generational plan, and number of nodes charged on either an hourly or monthly rate.

You are charged the hourly rate for a service (rates get rounded up to the nearest hour). For example, if you create a 1 GB VM and delete it after 24 hours of use, you would be billed $0.18 (24 hours x $0.0075/hr). You will receive an invoice on the first day of the following calendar month; however, you may receive a mid-month invoice if your account reaches a certain billing limit for services used within a single month. Payment collection occurs automatically once an invoice is generated. Read this guide on how billing works.

Older plans include transfer that scales based on plan family and size, from 0 TB to 20 TB per month. Read more about network transfer usage and costs.

We accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. You can add credit to your account by transferring funds from a PayPal account. Maintaining a valid credit card on file with your account is a requirement of our Master Services Agreement. Read this guide on how billing works.

If you are unsure about which plan to choose, we recommend starting with a smaller plan and scaling architecture as your needs grow. 

Yes, you can make payments that front-load your account with credit. When your account gets invoiced for services used, we apply the prepaid credit amount before charging the payment card on file with your account.

We collect taxes for customers who are subject to them. Refer to our tax information guide to learn more about which countries we collect taxes for, tax rates, and how to add your business’s tax ID to your account.

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