High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.
MySQL plans
Fully managed MySQL database clusters. Pricing shown as a monthly fee.
|Plan
|Core
|RAM
|Usable Storage
|1 Node
|2 Nodes
|3 Nodes
|G7 Dedicated 4 GB, node
|2
|4
|58 GB
|$81.60
|$171.60
|$246.00
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 8 GB, node
|4
|8
|130 GB
|$163.20
|$342.00
|$492.00
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 16 GB, node
|8
|16
|280 GB
|$327.60
|$708.00
|$982.80
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 32 GB, node
|16
|32
|576 GB
|$655.20
|$1,401.60
|$1,965.60
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 64 GB, node
|32
|64
|1178 GB
|$1,407.60
|$2,838.00
|$4,150.80
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 96 GB, node
|48
|96
|1788 GB
|$2,110.86
|$4,358.40
|$6,234.00
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 128 GB, node
|50
|128
|2324 GB
|$2,809.14
|$5,706.00
|$8,086.80
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 256 GB, node
|56
|256
|4704 GB
|$5,625.60
|$10,941.60
|$16,263.60
|Sign up
Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.
|Plan
|Core
|RAM
|Usable Storage
|1 Node
|2 Nodes
|3 Nodes
|G6 Dedicated 4GB, node
|2
|4
|58 GB
|$68.00
|$143.00
|$206.00
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 8GB, node
|4
|8
|130 GB
|$136.00
|$285.00
|$410.00
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 16GB, node
|8
|16
|280 GB
|$273.00
|$590.00
|$819.00
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 32GB, node
|16
|32
|576 GB
|$546.00
|$1,168.00
|$1,638.00
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 64GB, node
|32
|64
|1178 GB
|$1,173.00
|$2,365.00
|$3,459.00
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 96GB, node
|48
|96
|1788 GB
|$1,759.00
|$3,632.00
|$5,195.00
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 128GB, node
|50
|128
|2324 GB
|$2,341.00
|$4,755.00
|$6,739.00
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 256GB, node
|56
|256
|4704 GB
|$4,684.00
|$9,118.00
|$13,553.00
|Sign up
Shared CPU on legacy hardware for cost-efficient development, testing, and variable workloads.
|Plan
|Core
|RAM
|Usable Storage
|1 Node
|3 Nodes
|Shared 1 GB, node
|1
|1
|9 GB
|$16.00
|$37.00
|Sign up
|Shared 2 GB, node
|1
|2
|30 GB
|$32.00
|$74.00
|Sign up
|Shared 4 GB, node
|2
|4
|58 GB
|$63.00
|$147.00
|Sign up
|Shared 8 GB, node
|4
|8
|130 GB
|$126.00
|$294.00
|Sign up
|Shared 16 GB, node
|6
|16
|280 GB
|$252.00
|$588.00
|Sign up
|Shared 32 GB, node
|8
|32
|576 GB
|$504.00
|$1,176.00
|Sign up
|Shared 64 GB, node
|16
|64
|1178 GB
|$1,008.00
|$2,352.00
|Sign up
|Shared 96 GB, node
|20
|96
|1788 GB
|$1,512.00
|$3,545.00
|Sign up
|Shared 128 GB, node
|24
|128
|2382 GB
|$2,016.00
|$4,726.00
|Sign up
|Shared 192 GB, node
|32
|192
|3600 GB
|$3,025.00
|$7,090.00
|Sign up
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
PostgreSQL plans
Fully managed PostgreSQL database clusters. Pricing shown as a monthly fee.
High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.
|Plan
|Core
|RAM
|Usable Storage
|1 Node
|2 Nodes
|3 Nodes
|G7 Dedicated 4 GB, node
|2
|4
|58 GB
|$81.60
|$171.60
|$246.00
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 8 GB, node
|4
|8
|130 GB
|$163.20
|$342.00
|$492.00
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 16 GB, node
|8
|16
|280 GB
|$327.60
|$708.00
|$982.80
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 32 GB, node
|16
|32
|576 GB
|$655.20
|$1,401.60
|$1,965.60
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 64 GB, node
|32
|64
|1178 GB
|$1,407.60
|$2,838.00
|$4,150.80
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 96 GB, node
|48
|96
|1788 GB
|$2,110.86
|$4,358.40
|$6,234.00
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 128 GB, node
|50
|128
|2324 GB
|$2,809.14
|$5,706.00
|$8,086.80
|Sign up
|G7 Dedicated 256 GB, node
|56
|256
|4704 GB
|$5,625.60
|$10,941.60
|$16,263.60
|Sign up
Dedicated CPU cores provisioned on available legacy hardware with minimal resource contention. Ideal for steady production workloads that need predictable performance without premium hardware requirements.
|Plan
|Core
|RAM
|Usable Storage
|1 Node
|2 Nodes
|3 Nodes
|G6 Dedicated 4GB, node
|2
|4
|58 GB
|$68.00
|$143.00
|$206.00
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 8GB, node
|4
|8
|130 GB
|$136.00
|$285.00
|$410.00
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 16GB, node
|8
|16
|280 GB
|$273.00
|$590.00
|$819.00
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 32GB, node
|16
|32
|576 GB
|$546.00
|$1,168.00
|$1,638.00
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 64GB, node
|32
|64
|1178 GB
|$1,173.00
|$2,365.00
|$3,459.00
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 96GB, node
|48
|96
|1788 GB
|$1,759.00
|$3,632.00
|$5,195.00
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 128GB, node
|50
|128
|2324 GB
|$2,341.00
|$4,755.00
|$6,739.00
|Sign up
|G6 Dedicated 256GB, node
|56
|256
|4704 GB
|$4,684.00
|$9,118.00
|$13,553.00
|Sign up
Shared CPU on legacy hardware for cost-efficient development, testing, and variable workloads.
|Plan
|Core
|RAM
|Usable Storage
|1 Node
|3 Nodes
|Shared 1 GB, node
|1
|1
|9 GB
|$16.00
|$37.00
|Sign up
|Shared 2 GB, node
|1
|2
|30 GB
|$32.00
|$74.00
|Sign up
|Shared 4 GB, node
|2
|4
|58 GB
|$63.00
|$147.00
|Sign up
|Shared 8 GB, node
|4
|8
|130 GB
|$126.00
|$294.00
|Sign up
|Shared 16 GB, node
|6
|16
|280 GB
|$252.00
|$588.00
|Sign up
|Shared 32 GB, node
|8
|32
|576 GB
|$504.00
|$1,176.00
|Sign up
|Shared 64 GB, node
|16
|64
|1178 GB
|$1,008.00
|$2,352.00
|Sign up
|Shared 96 GB, node
|20
|96
|1788 GB
|$1,512.00
|$3,545.00
|Sign up
|Shared 128 GB, node
|24
|128
|2382 GB
|$2,016.00
|$4,726.00
|Sign up
|Shared 192 GB, node
|32
|192
|3600 GB
|$3,025.00
|$7,090.00
|Sign up
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
Valkey plans
Fully managed Valkey database clusters. Pricing shown as an hourly or a monthly fee, depending on plan.
High-consistency compute powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors with new 1:2 VM shapes and expanded memory options. Designed for enterprise-grade, latency-sensitive, and resource-heavy applications.
|Plan (hourly)
|Core
|RAM
|1 Node
|2 Nodes
|3 Nodes
|G8 Dedicated 4GB, node
|2
|4
|$0.0863
|$0.1726
|$0.2589
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 8GB, node
|2
|8
|$0.1479
|$0.2959
|$0.4438
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 8GB, node
|4
|8
|$0.1726
|$0.3452
|$0.5178
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 16GB, node
|4
|16
|$0.2959
|$0.5918
|$0.8877
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 32GB, node
|8
|32
|$0.5918
|$1.1836
|$1.7753
|Sign up
|G8 Dedicated 64GB, node
|16
|64
|$1.1836
|$2.3671
|$3.5507
|Sign up
High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.
High-performance dedicated CPU cores backed by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors with a premium memory configuration, delivering consistent throughput even under load. Built for CPU-intensive or business-critical applications that require reliability, low latency, and stable performance at scale.
Egress overage costs = US$0.005 per GB
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions
Pricing for MySQL and PostgreSQL Managed Databases is determined by the Compute generational plan, number of nodes, and dedicated or shared CPU charged on a monthly fee. Pricing for Valkey Managed Database is determined by the Compute generational plan, and number of nodes charged on either an hourly or monthly rate.
You are charged the hourly rate for a service (rates get rounded up to the nearest hour). For example, if you create a 1 GB VM and delete it after 24 hours of use, you would be billed $0.18 (24 hours x $0.0075/hr). You will receive an invoice on the first day of the following calendar month; however, you may receive a mid-month invoice if your account reaches a certain billing limit for services used within a single month. Payment collection occurs automatically once an invoice is generated. Read this guide on how billing works.
Older plans include transfer that scales based on plan family and size, from 0 TB to 20 TB per month. Read more about network transfer usage and costs.
We accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. You can add credit to your account by transferring funds from a PayPal account. Maintaining a valid credit card on file with your account is a requirement of our Master Services Agreement. Read this guide on how billing works.
If you are unsure about which plan to choose, we recommend starting with a smaller plan and scaling architecture as your needs grow.
Yes, you can make payments that front-load your account with credit. When your account gets invoiced for services used, we apply the prepaid credit amount before charging the payment card on file with your account.
We collect taxes for customers who are subject to them. Refer to our tax information guide to learn more about which countries we collect taxes for, tax rates, and how to add your business’s tax ID to your account.
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