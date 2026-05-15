Most traditional cloud architecture is centralized, meaning it relies on a few massive data centers located far away from the average user. When an AI app is centralized, every request must travel hundreds or thousands of miles and back again. This long-haul trip creates physical latency. For real-time applications like voice assistants or chatbots, even a 100-ms delay can make the interaction feel disjointed and un-human.
Are centralized clouds slowing down your AI app performance? Move AI workloads to the cloud built for speed.
Akamai Cloud delivers GPU-powered AI inference on a globally distributed infrastructure, giving you the real-time AI performance you need to compete. Build, deploy, and scale AI applications faster on our open, developer-friendly platform, with predictable pricing and integrated security.
Real-time app experiences demand ultra-fast AI inference at the edge. Akamai Cloud is already there.
Decentralized compute removes the physical distance between your models and your users, so your apps deliver faster responses.
The State of AI Inference: 50% of AI fails at peak load
Discover the data behind the latency wall and how organizations use distributed compute to scale production AI ROI.
The State of AI Inference: 50% of AI fails at peak load
Discover the data behind the latency wall and how organizations use distributed compute to scale production AI ROI.
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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Actually, it usually lowers them. Centralized clouds often charge heavy egress fees to move data out of their ecosystem. Edge architecture minimizes these costs compared to legacy cloud providers.
Yes. Akamai provides the flexibility to run any model size, from fine-tuning specialized versions to building dedicated custom clusters designed for large-scale workloads.
Security is baked into our distributed fabric. Because inference happens closer to the user, sensitive data often doesn’t need to travel across the public internet to a distant data center. We layer this with AI-native DDoS protection and Zero Trust security to protect both your models and your users.
Centralized clouds aren’t ideal for real-time AI. Innovation is vital to move GPU power close to users, enabling millisecond responses and ensuring that high-performance scaling remains fast, secure, and cost-effective.