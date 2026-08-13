|Capability
|Palo Alto SSE
|Akamai Workforce Protector
|Security Model
|Network-centric, proxy-based
|Interaction-layer security for users and AI agents
|Visibility Model
|Fragmented visibility; depends on application and enforcement channel
|Direct visibility into prompts, data exchanges, identities, and user actions inside applications
|SSL Decryption
|Required for most controls
|Not required
|DLP Enforcement
|Limited to supported apps only
|Full, content-aware enforcement on all apps
|SaaS & GenAI Coverage
|Covers sanctioned apps that are routed to the proxy
|Sanctioned and shadow AI, SaaS, web apps, AI browsers, and desktop AI tools
|Deployment & Operations
|Requires proxies, agents, certificates, and tuning; complex to deploy
|Lightweight, easy to deploy
What is the key difference between Akamai Workforce Protector and Palo Alto SSE?
Drawbacks
What are the main drawbacks of Palo Alto SSE?
Advantages
What are the main advantages of Akamai Workforce Protector?
Comparison
How do Palo Alto SSE and Akamai Workforce Protector compare to each other?
Ready to secure AI and user interactions without network complexity?
Protect data and control user behavior across any browser or device.
Get a free demo to see how Akamai Workforce Protector helps security teams:
- Discover shadow AI and unmanaged usage
- Prevent sensitive data exposure
- Govern AI interactions in real time
- Protect users across browsers and devices
- Accelerate AI adoption with confidence
Schedule your demo in two easy steps:
- Submit the form
- Book a time with our team