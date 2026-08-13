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Background

Akamai Workforce Protector (Formerly LayerX) vs. Palo Alto SSE

Security without a browser swap

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What is the key difference between Akamai Workforce Protector and Palo Alto SSE?

Palo Alto SSE

Palo Alto SSE secures the network through proxies, traffic steering, and SSL decryption, limiting user-action visibility in the browser and adding complexity.

Akamai Workforce Protector

Akamai Workforce Protector secures AI and user interactions beyond the browser across AI, SaaS, web, private, and desktop apps, without any network redesign.

Drawbacks

What are the main drawbacks of Palo Alto SSE?

Limited visibility to in-browser user actions

Palo Alto SSE primarily inspects network traffic, with less visibility into the full in-session context of user actions, prompts, identities, and data exchanges.

Decryption-dependent security adds friction

SSL decryption adds latency, breaks certificate-pinned apps, and raises privacy concerns, forcing teams to manage certificates, bypass lists, and routing rules.

Inconsistent interaction-level data controls

Inconsistent data controls depend on the application, license, inspection path, and supported enforcement channel.

Heavy deployment and ongoing IT overhead

Palo Alto SSE requires proxies, agents, tunnels, PAC files, certificates, and constant tuning, adding infrastructure and policy management overhead.

Advantages

What are the main advantages of Akamai Workforce Protector?

Full visibility and enforcement at the point of interaction

Akamai Workforce Protector sees and controls data and user actions, including copy/paste, uploads, prompts, keystrokes, and identities in real time.

No proxies, traffic steering, or network redesign

Akamai Workforce Protector secures interactions directly without requiring proxies, complex traffic routing, or changes to existing network architecture.

DLP across every app and identity

Akamai Workforce Protector enforces content-aware DLP everywhere, including personal accounts and shadow AI, with support for redaction and tenant-aware policies.

Simple, fast deployment at enterprise scale

Akamai Workforce Protector deploys in minutes and eliminates the network complexity and maintenance burden of SSE stacks.

Comparison

How do Palo Alto SSE and Akamai Workforce Protector compare to each other?

CapabilityPalo Alto SSEAkamai Workforce Protector
Security ModelNetwork-centric, proxy-based
Interaction-layer security for users and AI agents
Visibility Model
Fragmented visibility; depends on application and enforcement channelDirect visibility into prompts, data exchanges, identities, and user actions inside applications
SSL Decryption
Required for most controlsNot required
DLP Enforcement
Limited to supported apps onlyFull, content-aware enforcement on all apps
SaaS & GenAI Coverage
Covers sanctioned apps that are routed to the proxySanctioned and shadow AI, SaaS, web apps, AI browsers, and desktop AI tools
Deployment & Operations
Requires proxies, agents, certificates, and tuning; complex to deployLightweight, easy to deploy

Ready to secure AI and user interactions without network complexity?

Protect data and control user behavior across any browser or device.

Get a free demo to see how Akamai Workforce Protector helps security teams:

  • Discover shadow AI and unmanaged usage
  • Prevent sensitive data exposure
  • Govern AI interactions in real time
  • Protect users across browsers and devices
  • Accelerate AI adoption with confidence

Schedule your demo in two easy steps:

  1. Submit the form
  2. Book a time with our team