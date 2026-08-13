Akamai Workforce Protector (Formerly LayerX) vs. Prisma Browser Extension

|Capability
|Prisma Browser Extension
|Akamai Workforce Protector
|Primary Role
|Visibility-focused add-on that provides a subset of Prisma Browser capabilities to supported browsers
|AI governance and interaction security across users and agents at the point of interaction
|Browser & OS Coverage
|Limited Chromium browsers and supported AI browsers
|All major browsers, OSs, mobile, and Incognito mode
|DLP Enforcement
|Visibility only, no content inspection, no redaction
|Real-time, content-aware, with redaction
|Identity & Account Control
|Supports tenant-aware policy enforcement for supported SaaS and AI applications
|Full enforcement across work and personal
|Advanced Runtime Browser Protection
|Advanced Browser Protection and Browser Self-Protection available in the full Prisma Browser are not supported in the Extension
|Browser-native protection and interaction controls at runtime
|User Experience
|Redirects to Prisma Browser for unsupported actions
|Native, no redirects
What is the key difference between Akamai Workforce Protector and Prisma Browser Extension?
Drawbacks
What are the main drawbacks of Prisma Browser Extension?
Advantages
What are the main advantages of Akamai Workforce Protector?
Comparison
How do Prisma Browser Extension and Akamai Workforce Protector compare to each other?
Ready to move from browser visibility to comprehensive AI and interaction security?
Protect data and control user behavior across any browser or device.
Get a free demo to see how Akamai Workforce Protector helps security teams:
- Discover shadow AI and unmanaged usage
- Prevent sensitive data exposure
- Govern AI interactions in real time
- Protect users across browsers and devices
- Accelerate AI adoption with confidence
Schedule your demo in two easy steps:
- Submit the form
- Book a time with our team