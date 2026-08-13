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Background

Akamai Workforce Protector (Formerly LayerX) vs. Prisma Browser Extension

Security without compromise

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What is the key difference between Akamai Workforce Protector and Prisma Browser Extension?

Prisma Browser Extension

Prisma Browser Extension brings select Prisma Browser controls to commercial browsers, but lacks advanced data protection and browser security controls.

Akamai Workforce Protector

Akamai Workforce Protector secures AI and user interactions beyond the browser across AI, SaaS, web, private, and desktop apps, without impacting the user experience.

Drawbacks

What are the main drawbacks of Prisma Browser Extension?

Limited enforcement capabilities

Prisma Browser Extension offers visibility into user activity, with limited enforcement capabilities.

Gaps in browser, OS coverage

It supports only a subset of Chromium browsers and offers no protection in Firefox, Safari, mobile browsers, Linux, or Incognito/Private mode.

Limited interaction-level DLP

Prisma Browser Extension lacks content-aware DLP across clipboard, form fills, and copy/paste.

Limited browser-native threat protection

Prisma Browser Extension doesn’t support advanced browser runtime protections available in the full Prisma Browser.

Advantages

What are the main advantages of Akamai Workforce Protector?

Built for AI governance and interaction security

Akamai Workforce Protector provides real-time visibility and control over all AI interactions across AI, SaaS, web, private applications, and desktop applications.

Broad coverage across browsers and devices

Akamai Workforce Protector works on all major browsers and operating systems, including Incognito, closing common bypass paths.

Content-aware protection at the interaction layer

Akamai Workforce Protector inspects, blocks, or redacts sensitive data in real time across text inputs, copy/paste, uploads, downloads, and AI prompts.

Frictionless deployment

Akamai Workforce Protector deploys seamlessly across managed and unmanaged devices without disrupting existing user workflows.

Comparison

How do Prisma Browser Extension and Akamai Workforce Protector compare to each other?

CapabilityPrisma Browser ExtensionAkamai Workforce Protector
Primary RoleVisibility-focused add-on that provides a subset of Prisma Browser capabilities to supported browsersAI governance and interaction security across users and agents at the point of interaction
Browser & OS CoverageLimited Chromium browsers and supported AI browsersAll major browsers, OSs, mobile, and Incognito mode
DLP EnforcementVisibility only, no content inspection, no redactionReal-time, content-aware, with redaction
Identity & Account Control
Supports tenant-aware policy enforcement for supported SaaS and AI applicationsFull enforcement across work and personal
Advanced Runtime Browser ProtectionAdvanced Browser Protection and Browser Self-Protection available in the full Prisma Browser are not supported in the ExtensionBrowser-native protection and interaction controls at runtime
User ExperienceRedirects to Prisma Browser for unsupported actionsNative, no redirects

Ready to move from browser visibility to comprehensive AI and interaction security?

Protect data and control user behavior across any browser or device.

Get a free demo to see how Akamai Workforce Protector helps security teams:

  • Discover shadow AI and unmanaged usage
  • Prevent sensitive data exposure
  • Govern AI interactions in real time
  • Protect users across browsers and devices
  • Accelerate AI adoption with confidence

Schedule your demo in two easy steps:

  1. Submit the form
  2. Book a time with our team