Akamai Workforce Protector (Formerly LayerX) vs. Prisma Browser

|Capability
|Prisma Browser
|Akamai Workforce Protector
|Security Model
|Security and data controls delivered through a dedicated Chromium-based enterprise browser
|AI governance and interaction security for users and agents at the point of interaction
|Browser Model
|Requires a proprietary browser
|Secures existing browsers
|User Experience
|Forced browser change; creates user friction to adopt a new browser workspace
|Zero disruption; users continue working in their existing browsers and workflows
|Visibility Coverage
|Visibility into activity occurring within the Prisma Browser; blind to usage in other browsers
|Visibility across AI, SaaS, web, and desktop applications
|Deployment & Management
|Adds an additional browser to deploy and manage
|Lightweight; doesn’t require browser replacement
What is the key difference between Akamai Workforce Protector and Prisma Browser?
Drawbacks
What are the main drawbacks of Prisma Browser?
Advantages
What are the main advantages of Akamai Workforce Protector?
Comparison
How do Prisma Browser and Akamai Workforce Protector compare to each other?
Ready to secure AI and user interactions without forcing a browser swap?
Protect data and control user behavior across any browser or device.
Get a free demo to see how Akamai Workforce Protector helps security teams:
- Discover shadow AI and unmanaged usage
- Prevent sensitive data exposure
- Govern AI interactions in real time
- Protect users across browsers and devices
- Accelerate AI adoption with confidence
Schedule your demo in two easy steps:
- Submit the form
- Book a time with our team