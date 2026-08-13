Security Workshop Roadshow

The reality: The end of “find and patch”
The cyber battlefield has fundamentally shifted. With the introduction of autonomous frontier large language models (FLLMs), time to exploit has been compressed from months to a mere 20 hours. Human-speed patching can no longer keep pace. Join us for a hands-on technical workshop to experience how AI is industrializing the exploitation process, and learn why the defensive playbook must shift from perimeter prevention to assuming compromise and instant, high-speed containment.
What you will learn in the lab
Step into the shoes of a modern attacker in this interactive, hands-on workshop, run entirely in a contained lab environment. You will learn the mechanics that exploit a 20-hour window to exfiltrate data and paralyze networks, and gain firsthand experience identifying and mitigating these high-velocity AI threats before they spread.
Who should attend?
This workshop is designed for security professionals who need to move from reactive defense to proactive, high-speed containment.