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Background

Security Workshop Roadshow

Controlling the outcome in the era of frontier LLMs

The reality: The end of “find and patch”

The cyber battlefield has fundamentally shifted. With the introduction of autonomous frontier large language models (FLLMs), time to exploit has been compressed from months to a mere 20 hours. Human-speed patching can no longer keep pace. Join us for a hands-on technical workshop to experience how AI is industrializing the exploitation process, and learn why the defensive playbook must shift from perimeter prevention to assuming compromise and instant, high-speed containment.

What you will learn in the lab

Step into the shoes of a modern attacker in this interactive, hands-on workshop, run entirely in a contained lab environment. You will learn the mechanics that exploit a 20-hour window to exfiltrate data and paralyze networks, and gain firsthand experience identifying and mitigating these high-velocity AI threats before they spread.

Live simulation

Understand the mechanics of a 20-hour AI-driven attack chain.

Hands-on lab

Use Akamai Guardicore Segmentation to detect security gaps and implement defense strategies across real-world scenarios.

Live simulation

Understand the mechanics of a 20-hour AI-driven attack chain.

Eliminate AI blind spots

Instantly map your environment at the process level to reveal trust relationships and shadow AI.

Ringfence critical assets

Enforce identity-aware Zero Trust policies that block attackers without disrupting operations.

Amplify detection

Use Akamai Exposure Analysis and Response (ExAR) with built-in native deception, and MITRE mapping to force stealthy agents to reveal themselves.

Deploy digital first responders

Utilize agentic AI to correlate telemetry, translate complex attack paths, and execute virtual patching in seconds.

Live simulation

Understand the mechanics of a 20-hour AI-driven attack chain.

Hands-on lab

Use Akamai Guardicore Segmentation to detect security gaps and implement defense strategies across real-world scenarios.

Live simulation

Understand the mechanics of a 20-hour AI-driven attack chain.

Eliminate AI blind spots

Instantly map your environment at the process level to reveal trust relationships and shadow AI.

Ringfence critical assets

Enforce identity-aware Zero Trust policies that block attackers without disrupting operations.

Amplify detection

Use Akamai Exposure Analysis and Response (ExAR) with built-in native deception, and MITRE mapping to force stealthy agents to reveal themselves.

Deploy digital first responders

Utilize agentic AI to correlate telemetry, translate complex attack paths, and execute virtual patching in seconds.

Who should attend?

This workshop is designed for security professionals who need to move from reactive defense to proactive, high-speed containment.

CISOs and security leadership

Gain a strategic understanding of how to contain AI-driven breaches and minimize business impact, answering the critical question “If something gets in … how far can it spread?”

SecOps and incident responders

Learn to slash investigation times and deploy dynamic, high-speed emergency responses that outpace automated threats.

Network and security architects

Master the design and enforcement of Zero Trust segmentation strategies at scale to effectively trap attackers at their point of entry.

Register today for a location near you

Hamburg Workshop

October 14, 2026 | Hamburg

Register now

Zurich Workshop

October 22, 2026 | Zurich

Register now

Berlin Workshop

November 11, 2026 | Berlin

Register now

Vienna Workshop

November 18, 2026 | Vienna

Register now