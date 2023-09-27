Akamai Expands World’s Most Distributed Cloud Network with New Core Compute Regions Across Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today announced seven upcoming new core compute regions across Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. The locations in Amsterdam, Netherlands; Jakarta, Indonesia; Los Angeles, California; Miami, Florida; Milan, Italy; Osaka, Japan; and São Paulo, Brazil, are the third installment of Akamai’s rollout of new core compute regions since its acquisition of Linode last year, and represent a key step in Akamai’s push to redefine how the cloud operates.

With the addition of São Paulo and Miami, Akamai makes it easier for companies to do business in Latin America. The two new core compute regions make Akamai an attractive competitor in a market long dominated by larger hyperscale providers. Akamai’s entry into São Paulo lets customers run workloads in one of the southern hemisphere’s most populated cities and countries, removing a significant economic and performance hurdle that today requires workloads to transit across continents. São Paulo and Miami are representative of Akamai’s push to establish core compute regions in hard-to-access markets around the world, connecting them to the same underlying backbone that powers its edge network today — a massively distributed footprint spanning more than 4,100 edge PoPs across 131 countries.

Akamai is changing how organizations approach cloud architecture, emphasizing a more distributed and decentralized, low-latency, and globally scalable design. Akamai’s cloud computing services are ideal for higher-performance workloads that need to run closer to end users, like those often found in streaming media, gaming, and ecommerce applications. The services are part of Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery that keeps applications and experiences closer, and threats farther away.

“The need for companies to provide a better user experience increasingly exposes the limits of the legacy centralized cloud model,” said Adam Karon, chief operating officer and general manager, Cloud Technology Group, Akamai. “We’re solving this challenge for customers by flipping the script. With Akamai Connected Cloud, we’re taking an outside-in, distributed-first approach built on a commitment to cloud-native technologies and the same network many of the world’s largest companies have relied on for more than two decades. It’s an approach focused on a future where scale becomes as much about the size of the network as it does the size of the data center.”