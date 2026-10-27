Akamai Launches AI Inference Service and Agent Execution Environment

Bringing managed model serving and isolated execution for AI agents to Akamai Cloud, Akamai (Nasdaq: AKAM) today introduced two foundational products for its AI stack: Akamai Inference and Akamai Agent Sandbox. With these additions, enterprises can build and tune their own or hosted open-weight models, ground them in their own data, run agents inside enforced boundaries, and secure the applications, agents, and infrastructure involved, all on one cloud platform with AI-optimized infrastructure.

These capabilities mark the latest step in Akamai’s AI strategy: giving enterprises the trusted global infrastructure and services required to serve, run, and secure AI applications and agents, close to the users and data they depend on. Akamai Inference and Akamai Agent Sandbox now add managed services on top of that infrastructure — a foundation that has already secured multiyear contracts for Akamai Cloud collectively worth more than $14 billion. The momentum highlights how Akamai’s ability to leverage both CPUs and GPUs — together with cloud storage, networking, and edge functions on its interconnected global network fabric — is quickly becoming the trusted foundation for customers to build, deploy, and operate AI workloads at scale.

Enterprises moving AI into production need far more than models. They need serving infrastructure, access to their data, routing and governance, and, as agents begin to write and execute their own code, a hard boundary around what that code can reach. Most teams assemble those pieces from separate providers and secure the interaction points themselves. Akamai Cloud now delivers a connected AI environment, placed across a continuum of compute that runs from dense GPU and CPU clusters in core regions to more than 4,350 edge locations, and protected by the same security portfolio that defends many of the world’s largest online businesses.

“We have been implementing an AI infrastructure strategy based on the notion that AI inference will represent the majority of enterprise focus and investment. Our customers proved that thesis and pulled us further,” said Adam Karon, Chief Operating Officer and GM of Akamai Cloud. “They want to build, run, and protect AI on the same platform. Akamai Inference and Akamai Agent Sandbox add the inference and execution layers that turn our AI infrastructure into a full AI stack, and our security portfolio protects every layer of it. Akamai is uniquely positioned to bring our scale and distribution to address scaling real-time inference and agentic workloads.”