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Akamai Technologies To Hold Third Quarter 2026 Investor Conference Call

October 08, 2026 Cambridge, MA USA

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKAM), today announced that the company will hold a conference call for investors on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will include the company’s third quarter 2026 financial results and may include forward-looking financial guidance from management. The call will also be broadcast live via the internet at Akamai’s Investor Relations page.

The live dial-in information for the conference call is:

  • U.S. only: (833) 634-5020
  • International: (412) 902-4238
  • Password: Akamai Technologies call

In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling (855) 669-9658 (or (412) 317-0088 for international calls) and using Conference ID: 9787784. The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cloud company that powers and protects an AI-driven world. Our cloud platform extends high-performance cloud computing from the core to the edge, enabling organizations to build and scale next-generation AI applications and providing comprehensive, multilayered security to safeguard enterprises against evolving cyberthreats. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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