Park+ Accelerates Scalable Growth with Akamai, Slashing Cloud Infrastructure Costs by Up to 60%

Akamai Technologies today announced that Park+, one of India’s leading auto-tech platforms, has migrated its core infrastructure to Akamai Cloud to simplify multicloud operations, improve cost predictability, and support the next phase of its platform growth. The migration is expected to reduce infrastructure costs by 50%–60%, providing a more efficient and scalable foundation for the company’s expanding digital services.

The migration involved more than 150 microservices running on Kubernetes, over 100 SQL databases across 20+ clusters, and multiple Redis, Elasticsearch, and Kafka clusters. It also included the transfer of more than 100 TB of structured data and over 600 TB of object storage, requiring careful planning to ensure uninterrupted service for millions of users.

To enable a seamless transition at this scale, Akamai worked closely with Park+ to design and implement a phased migration strategy. This included running parallel environments and gradually shifting workloads to maintain business continuity. Akamai also supported the process with tailored data migration approaches and tooling to ensure data consistency and integrity. Throughout the transition, Akamai’s Professional Services team provided 24/7 support, working in close collaboration with Park+ engineering teams during critical phases.

“As organizations scale, managing infrastructure complexity and cloud costs becomes just as important as delivering performance,” said Mitesh Jain, Regional Vice President, India, Akamai Technologies. “Our collaboration with Park+ demonstrates how organizations can modernize their cloud infrastructure while maintaining the performance, reliability, and predictability required to operate at scale and support long-term growth.”

“As our platform continues to grow, simplifying infrastructure while maintaining reliability and cost efficiency has become a key priority,” said Hitesh Gupta, Co-Founder and CPTO, Park+. “Akamai’s predictable pricing model, platform stability, and dedicated engineering support enabled us to execute this migration smoothly while ensuring a seamless experience for our users. This move lets our teams focus on innovating and enhancing user journeys across the platform.”

This migration marks a significant milestone in Park+’s infrastructure transformation journey. Looking ahead, the company is evaluating the migration of additional workloads, including content delivery and security, to Akamai to further streamline operations and enhance performance.