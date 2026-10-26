Scalefusion Secures Global SaaS Growth with Akamai as Cyberattacks Surge

Akamai, the cloud company that powers and protects an AI-driven world, today announced that Scalefusion, a unified endpoint management and security platform serving more than 12,000 businesses across 120 countries, is using Akamai App & API Protector to strengthen the security and resilience of its rapidly growing SaaS platform.



In just 90 days, Akamai processed 34 billion requests and blocked more than 515 million attacks targeting Scalefusion, including DDoS traffic and malicious scraping attempts. The deployment is helping Scalefusion protect millions of connected devices while maintaining its 99.95% availability commitment as its global business and traffic volumes grow.



The deployment comes as SaaS providers face the dual challenge of supporting rapidly increasing volumes of connected devices and digital traffic while defending applications and APIs against an expanding range of cyberthreats.



As remote and hybrid work increased the number of endpoints connecting to Scalefusion’s platform, the company saw a corresponding rise in traffic across its public-facing applications and APIs. Scalefusion needed to strengthen security without introducing additional complexity, affecting application performance, or increasing infrastructure costs disproportionately as the business scaled.



Scalefusion deployed Akamai App & API Protector across its multicloud environment to provide a unified layer of protection for its applications and APIs. Akamai’s throughput-based pricing model also allows Scalefusion to scale its security investment more closely with its traffic profile, providing greater cost predictability as demand grows.



Since deployment, Scalefusion has strengthened its ability to identify and block attacks while reducing the operational burden on its security team. Akamai provides AI-driven web application firewall tuning recommendations, automated certificate management through DigiCert integration, and direct integration with Scalefusion’s SIEM and observability platforms. The result is a security architecture designed to scale alongside Scalefusion’s business while helping the company maintain the performance and availability its customers depend on.



“As SaaS businesses scale, security increasingly becomes a business resilience issue, not simply a technology issue,” said Mitesh Jain, Akamai Regional Vice President, India. “Scalefusion is supporting millions of connected devices and billions of requests while continuing to grow globally. Being able to absorb that growth, defend against hundreds of millions of attacks, and maintain availability demonstrates how security infrastructure can enable growth rather than become a constraint on it.”



“With Akamai App & API Protector, our security team can focus more of its time on improving and scaling Scalefusion rather than responding to attacks,” said Vivek Lokhande, Director of DevOps and Compliance, Scalefusion. “We have not experienced a service-impacting DDoS event in the past three years, giving us greater confidence in the resilience of our platform and our ability to consistently deliver the availability our customers expect.”



With a more resilient security foundation in place, Scalefusion is positioned to support continued international growth, protect its expanding base of connected devices, and scale its SaaS platform without compromising security, performance, or customer experience.