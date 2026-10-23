What Is a Cloud GPU?

One of the most prominent use cases for cloud GPUs is in the field of AI and machine learning. Machine learning, deep learning, and AI training are compute-intensive tasks that can benefit significantly from the parallel processing capabilities of GPUs. Cloud GPU platforms enable organizations to train complex AI models more efficiently, reducing the time and cost associated with model development.

Real-world workflows involving AI inference, such as image and video recognition, natural language processing, and recommendation systems, can also be optimized using cloud GPUs. These workflows often require low latency and high-throughput processing, which is where GPUs excel. By leveraging the power of cloud GPUs, businesses can deliver more accurate and responsive AI applications, enhancing user experiences and driving innovation.

While much of the initial AI hype focused on training large models, the reality is that more than 80% of computational demand comes from inference tasks. Organizations are under pressure to deliver on the promises that AI makes, but impulsive investments driven by hype can lead to significant cost overruns. Balancing ambition with efficiency, particularly in inference, is essential. Understanding what “good” looks like is crucial. Organizations need to balance cost with desired outcomes such as low latency, fast inference times, high accuracy, and even sustainability goals. This requires careful planning, optimization, and monitoring throughout the AI model lifecycle.

Inference is the phase where a trained AI model processes live input data to make predictions or decisions in real time, and it is what most production GPU capacity ends up serving. This short video covers how inference differs from training and why it becomes the phase that matters most once an application reaches production.