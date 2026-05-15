In the 1990s, ANA started offering both domestic and international flights. Simultaneously, online shopping started gaining popularity, so ANA enabled customers to purchase tickets via its website. Passengers rapidly embraced online ticketing, to the point that ANA’s web servers were overwhelmed. According to Akihiro Wada, Senior Director for ANA, “A 30-minute or one-hour outage can affect hundreds of thousands of customers.”

Struggling to increase central processing units (CPUs) so it could enable more users to access the ANA website, the company searched for solutions and learned of Akamai’s CDN. “We’ve used it ever since to provide customers with an optimal experience. Akamai ensures our website never goes down,” continued Wada.