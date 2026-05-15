About ASUS

ASUS is a multinational company known for the world’s best motherboards, personal computers (PCs), monitors, graphics cards, routers, and other high-quality technology solutions. With a global workforce that includes more than 5,000 R&D professionals, ASUS leads the industry through cutting-edge innovation and design. Inspired by their “In Search of Incredible” brand spirit, ASUS won 4,511 international awards in 2017, ranked 26th in Forbes’ Global 2000 Top Regarded Companies, and was named among the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune.