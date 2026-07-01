Traditional game theory optimal (GTO) poker solvers require enormous compute resources and long processing times. Players often need servers with one terabyte of memory and high-end CPUs — hardware that has become increasingly difficult and expensive to acquire because of soaring memory costs.

“We built an advanced AI poker solver and the infrastructure for professional poker players,” explained Tomasz Cybulski, CEO of Deepsolver. “The challenge was giving them analytics and insights instead of simply showing raw data.”

Deepsolver’s neural network-based platform dramatically accelerated poker analysis workflows for both B2C and B2B customers. Professional players can upload session histories and receive strategic insights within seconds, while gaming operators and developers can integrate Deepsolver’s API into their own products.

“With traditional GTO solvers, computations take anywhere from minutes to hours,” he continued. “On our platform, it takes seconds because we run inference on GPU servers.”

That performance fundamentally changed how players use poker analytics. “In the past, you might schedule calculations overnight and review them the next day,” Cybulski said. “Now you can run aggregate reports within minutes. It completely changed how players use these tools.”