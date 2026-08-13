Cloud Communications Platform

A company providing a tool that supports text, voice, and video along with integrated encrypted payment functions serves a global population of users. As its business and user traffic grew exponentially, it outgrew the capabilities of its cloud provider. Not wanting to compromise user experience, it sought to improve service performance, stability, and scalability by migrating to a different public cloud provider.

By adopting Akamai Cloud Computing, the company gained the scalability it needed to expand without restriction. It also eased infrastructure deployment and management, which resulted in efficiencies and lower costs that freed employees to focus on the company’s core capabilities.