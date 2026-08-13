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Cloud Communications Platform

A leading cloud communications platform paves the way to grow its user base and transactions at hyperscale

Cloud Communications Platform logo

Industry

Media

Key Impacts

  • Reduced cloud costs
  • Built a foundation for cost-effective growth
  • Freed employees to focus on core capabilities

Solution

Cloud Computing
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Outgrowing previous cloud provider

A company providing a tool that supports text, voice, and video along with integrated encrypted payment functions serves a global population of users. As its business and user traffic grew exponentially, it outgrew the capabilities of its cloud provider. Not wanting to compromise user experience, it sought to improve service performance, stability, and scalability by migrating to a different public cloud provider.

By adopting Akamai Cloud Computing, the company gained the scalability it needed to expand without restriction. It also eased infrastructure deployment and management, which resulted in efficiencies and lower costs that freed employees to focus on the company’s core capabilities.

Benefiting from a customized migration plan

By working with Akamai partner Wanshi Network, the company gained a customized solution to meet its needs. This solution comprised a range of Akamai services, including virtual machines, object storage and block storage, cloud firewall, and container services.

To accommodate teams around the world, Akamai and Wanshi Network dedicated a team of eight people to create a detailed migration roadmap for moving the company’s application server and database engine to Akamai. Both the Akamai and Wanshi teams participated throughout the monthlong migration process.

Expanding easily while reducing costs by more than 30%

With the Akamai services in place, the company can pursue expansion without hesitation. “There is no need to worry about supporting 30 times business growth. We now can easily expand to meet our strategic goals without any computing, storage, or network problems. Simply put, we now can grow our customer and transaction volumes at hyperscale without worrying about capacity or the underlying infrastructure,” said a core team member of the cloud communications company.

After the successful migration, the company’s operating expenses were reduced by more than 30%. “In addition to reducing costs, we can provide more reliable services and enhance the user experience, thus delivering more value to our customers,” the team member concluded.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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