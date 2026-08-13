Cognidox is transforming document management for medical device, life sciences, and semiconductor companies. The company is a Lean electronic quality management system (eQMS) that provides a flexible, digital framework for ISO 9001, ISO 13485, and FDA 21 CFR Part 820 compliance. Customers include industry giants such as Samsung, Siemens, AMD, and Novartis.

When its longtime cloud provider suddenly announced it was shutting down, Cognidox had to find a new partner — and fast. It turned to Akamai for a seamless, secure migration.