Financial Firm

The financial services industry is rapidly embracing digital transformation to stay competitive in an ever-evolving market. By using digital capabilities like artificial intelligence and big data analytics, financial institutions are able to offer innovative products, reduce costs, and provide more personalized and efficient services to their customers.

At the same time, digital transformation brings with it an increased risk of cyberattacks. To combat this growing issue, cybersecurity is now an essential part of any digital transformation strategy. Financial services firms must ensure that their systems are secure and resilient to protect their customers’ data and assets from malicious actors.

One of Asia’s prominent commercial banks quickly sought out Noname Security (now an Akamai company) to help fortify their API security posture. API breaches have reached alarming rates; Tech Wire Asia pointed out that “today, as many as 1 in every 13 cyber incidents can be attributed to API insecurity.” They also stress that “API vulnerabilities cost businesses up to US$75 billion annually.”

Considering our customer has more than US$700 billion in total assets, 5,000+ corporate customers, and a world-renowned wealth management reputation, it was imperative that all API vulnerabilities be addressed as soon as possible.