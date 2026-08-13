HabitatMap was born from Brooklyn community activism and a desire to expose environmental health threats long overlooked. According to Founder and Executive Director Michael Heimbinder, the organization started by mapping toxic sites to mobilize action. But when communities asked for ways to measure air quality directly, HabitatMap shifted gears.

At the time, commercial air quality monitors cost $1,000 or more, required expensive maintenance and consumables, and had to be returned for calibration. There was no affordable solution for communities concerned about their environment. “People didn’t just want to map what they saw,” said Heimbinder. “They wanted to quantify it.”