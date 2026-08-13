iQiyi is an innovative, market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQiyi’s platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally produced content, partner-generated content, and user-generated content. The company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics, and other core proprietary technologies. iQiyi attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature, online retail, and more.