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Background

iQiyi, Inc.

The world’s second-largest video streaming (SVoD) service, iQiyi, relied on Akamai to deliver quality streaming experiences to its global audience.

iQiyi Inc logo

Location

Beijing, China
https://www.iqiyi.com/

Industry

Media

Products

Adaptive Media Delivery Download Delivery Ion

About iQiyi

iQiyi is an innovative, market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQiyi’s platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally produced content, partner-generated content, and user-generated content. The company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics, and other core proprietary technologies. iQiyi attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature, online retail, and more.

 

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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