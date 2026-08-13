Kayo Sports is a multi-sport streaming service, headquartered in Sydney, Australia. Through their laser-like focus on delivering a great customer experience, Kayo has transformed how people watch sports in Australia. They partner with Akamai to help support their rapid expansion and growth. Solutions from across Akamai’s platform, including media delivery, web performance, and security have yielded multiple business benefits for Kayo Sports, including traffic off-load for their media and web delivery solutions, resilience, and a more secure experience for their customers.
About Kayo Sports
Kayo Sports is a ground-breaking multi-sports streaming service with over 50 sports and 180 competitions live and on demand. It features the biggest Aussie sports with the best from overseas on your favourite device instantly streamed with game changing features personalised for the user. Kayo Sports is powered by FOX SPORTS Australia, ESPN and beIN SPORTS.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.