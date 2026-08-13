1907. ROSE Bikes opens its first store in Bocholt, Germany, selling bicycles in the summer and sewing machines in the winter.

Fast-forward to the present: ROSE Bikes is a mecca for cycling enthusiasts across Europe. It’s still run by the Rose family, and the bicycles are still designed and assembled by hand in Bocholt. “We’ve been a family business for four generations,” says Stefan Essing, Manager of eCommerce IT. “All of us love cycling — it’s good for your health and the environment.”

Essing joined ROSE Bikes as an IT apprentice back in 2005. Today, he is responsible for the communication between the business and IT teams. “Our typical customer is an avid cyclist,” he says. “Some are professionals; others are hobbyists who enjoy long cycling trips on the weekend. We’re also starting to see more and more people get e-bikes for their commute to work.”

In its 115-year history, ROSE Bikes has always kept moving with the times and reinventing itself along the way: mail order in 1982, an online catalog in the 1990s, a selection of leasing options a few years later. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the expansion of its state-of-the-art online store, which operates alongside the company’s six physical stores and numerous shop-in-shop locations.

“People have been shopping online for years, but during the pandemic they became more comfortable making larger purchases,” says Essing. “To stand out from the masses, we wanted to create a professional shopping experience, offering everything you can do in a local store — shy of taking a test ride.”