Founded 115 years ago, ROSE Bikes is an expert at moving with the times and adapting accordingly. Launching the online store in the 1990s was a huge step. The company has been consistently making improvements to the store ever since. The aim of these bicycle experts is always to provide customers with an easy and pleasant shopping experience.
ROSE Bikes chose Akamai to add an extra layer of security to their site. Customers can admire great photos of their next bike, schedule a video consultation, and make purchases with a 30-day return policy policy — 80% of sales are now made online. With Akamai’s help, the experience will keep getting even better.