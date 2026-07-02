Hello everyone, I'm May Chang, Sales Director at Netfos Technology. Our company was founded over 20 years ago, and we have always focused our efforts on the field of cybersecurity. The industries we serve are quite diverse. In fact, we work with clients across almost every sector.



Back in 2022, we foresaw that API security would become a major trend in the cybersecurity landscape. In 2023, we officially introduced Noname API Security. Following Noname's acquisition by Akamai in 2024, it became a key API security product line within the Akamai portfolio. Seeing Akamai’s strong technical capabilities and global influence in cybersecurity and edge computing, we worked to expand our relationship, and in 2025, we officially became a full-product distributor for Akamai. This allows us to provide more comprehensive, leading security solutions to our clients in Taiwan. These developments have reinforced our confidence in this partnership. Working with Akamai not only helps accelerate digital transformation for enterprises, but also strengthens our clients' security defenses. Currently, our primary focus remains on API projects.



From 2023 to 2025, the market grew by over 50%, with both our overall project volume and client base expanding significantly. Beyond the steady growth in API Security sales, we also see opportunities to develop new business in the future through Akamai’s APP and CDN services. We are very optimistic about the future of our collaboration with Akamai.



As enterprises undergo digital transformation today, they face an increasing number of security threats. Consequently, we are seeing a clear rise in demand for integrated security solutions that can adapt quickly. Moving forward, we will continue to strengthen our expertise in API security, while integrating Akamai's security products and edge computing technologies such as newer solutions like Firewall for AI and DNS Posture Management, to help clients build a smarter and more secure architecture.



If I had to use one word to describe Akamai, I would choose "heart." They are genuinely dedicated to what they do. Whether addressing a client's needs or navigating the problem-solving process, Akamai takes the time to understand, evaluate, and deliver the most practical solutions. I believe this dedication is the key to our long-term collaboration and mutual growth, and it will remain our most important driving force as we move forward.

