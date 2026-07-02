Hello everyone, I'm May Chang, Sales Director at Netfos Technology. Our company was founded over 20 years ago, and we have always focused our efforts on the field of cybersecurity. The industries we serve are quite diverse. In fact, we work with clients across almost every sector.
Back in 2022, we foresaw that API security would become a major trend in the cybersecurity landscape. In 2023, we officially introduced Noname API Security. Following Noname's acquisition by Akamai in 2024, it became a key API security product line within the Akamai portfolio. Seeing Akamai’s strong technical capabilities and global influence in cybersecurity and edge computing, we worked to expand our relationship, and in 2025, we officially became a full-product distributor for Akamai. This allows us to provide more comprehensive, leading security solutions to our clients in Taiwan. These developments have reinforced our confidence in this partnership. Working with Akamai not only helps accelerate digital transformation for enterprises, but also strengthens our clients' security defenses. Currently, our primary focus remains on API projects.
From 2023 to 2025, the market grew by over 50%, with both our overall project volume and client base expanding significantly. Beyond the steady growth in API Security sales, we also see opportunities to develop new business in the future through Akamai’s APP and CDN services. We are very optimistic about the future of our collaboration with Akamai.
As enterprises undergo digital transformation today, they face an increasing number of security threats. Consequently, we are seeing a clear rise in demand for integrated security solutions that can adapt quickly. Moving forward, we will continue to strengthen our expertise in API security, while integrating Akamai's security products and edge computing technologies such as newer solutions like Firewall for AI and DNS Posture Management, to help clients build a smarter and more secure architecture.
If I had to use one word to describe Akamai, I would choose "heart." They are genuinely dedicated to what they do. Whether addressing a client's needs or navigating the problem-solving process, Akamai takes the time to understand, evaluate, and deliver the most practical solutions. I believe this dedication is the key to our long-term collaboration and mutual growth, and it will remain our most important driving force as we move forward.
Driving global competitiveness through security and efficiency
For over 20 years, Netfos Technology Corporation has focused on cybersecurity, serving diverse industries including finance, government, high-tech manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and ecommerce. Today, its customers want strong network security without compromising speed or stability. By providing integrated security, performance, and reliability in one platform, Akamai helped Netfos strengthen its global competitiveness.
Providing comprehensive security solutions
Netfos’ customers face two major challenges. The first is securing networks without sacrificing service speed or stability. The second is simplifying multicloud management while defending against increasingly sophisticated API and application attacks. At the heart of both is the need to strike a balance between security and user experience while controlling costs.
As early as 2022, Netfos recognized the growing importance of API security and adopted the Noname API Security solution in 2023. After Akamai acquired Noname in 2024, Netfos further strengthened its approach by tapping into Akamai’s global expertise in cybersecurity and edge computing.
In 2025, Netfos became an authorized distributor of Akamai’s full portfolio, enabling it to deliver more comprehensive, enterprise-grade security solutions to customers in Taiwan. The collaboration accelerated Netfos’ digital transformation. It also helped its customers deliver safer, more efficient digital services.
Building an enterprise-grade digital immune system
Netfos’ collaboration with Akamai shows how cloud-based security can drive faster growth. After becoming an official Akamai distributor, Netfos quickly expanded into industries with high security requirements, including finance, high-tech manufacturing, and ecommerce. By augmenting its portfolio with core Akamai solutions — API Security, App & API Protector, and Edge DNS — Netfos significantly upgraded its solution capabilities. This boosted its brand image and sales.
Meanwhile, Akamai Guardicore Segmentation enabled Netfos to build multilevel security networks for businesses. By combining Akamai Guardicore Segmentation and API Security, Netfos helps its customers protect east-west (internal) traffic and north-south (perimeter) traffic.
At a time when APIs play an increasingly critical role within businesses, Akamai’s solutions enable Netfos’ customers to advance their digital transformation while simultaneously fending off complex attacks and guaranteeing business continuity.
A recent example involving one of Netfos’ retail customers demonstrates the value of Akamai’s solutions. Its API portfolio had grown significantly without automated management. When an API vulnerability exposed member data during a product demonstration, Netfos used API Security to map the environment. It discovered multiple unregistered, unencrypted APIs that may have been used as entry points for the attack.
Through this proof of concept, the customer gained a clear understanding of the urgency of API protection. “The customer quickly approved a purchase to fix the issue and secure future digital expansion,” explained May Chang, Sales Director, Netfos.
Working together to achieve sustainable, mutually beneficial development
Akamai’s support has helped significantly strengthen Netfos’ business. Demand for Netfos’ API-focused services grew more than 50% from 2023 to 2025, with more projects and larger customers.
“Akamai’s capabilities in API security, performance optimization, and architecture integration helped boost our team’s efficiency. In turn, this helped us build trust and increase satisfaction with major clients in finance, high-tech manufacturing, and ecommerce,” continued Chang.
Netfos used Akamai’s global edge computing platform and integrated security solutions to create a secure, resilient digital environment. Through API security, Zero Trust authentication, Firewall for AI, and resilient DNS, it reduced security risks while keeping systems stable and user experiences smooth. This technology foundation helps Netfos stay competitive in a rapidly changing market while focusing on innovation and growth.
Looking ahead
As digital transformation accelerates, security threats are growing just as fast. This increases demand for integrated, rapid-response solutions. Netfos sees its partnership with Akamai as key to fulfilling this demand.
“Beyond strengthening API security capabilities, we expect to unlock even more business opportunities using Akamai’s App & API Protector and CDN services. We will also help customers create smarter, more secure architectures using Akamai’s security and edge technologies like Firewall for AI and Edge DNS,” said Chang.
Netfos is investing to expand across industries, especially finance, high-tech manufacturing, and emerging digital services. By combining innovation and localized support, the company is positioning itself for continued growth while deepening long-term customer relationships.
“Akamai approaches every challenge thoughtfully, taking the time to understand the full context, and deliver solutions grounded in reality. Its commitment, communication, and collaborative mindset make Akamai not just a partner, but a valued ally. This partnership has been key to our growth, and is sure to be our most important advantage going forward,” concluded Chang.
Video Transcript
Video Transcript
Hello everyone, I'm May Chang, Sales Director at Netfos Technology. Our company was founded over 20 years ago, and we have always focused our efforts on the field of cybersecurity. The industries we serve are quite diverse. In fact, we work with clients across almost every sector.
About Netfos Technology Corporation
Netfos Technology Corporation was founded in 2004 and specializes in providing integrated network IT and professional services. Focusing on professional expertise, system integration, and premium customer service, the company helps businesses improve operational efficiency and strengthen asset security. Through collaborations with numerous domestic and international technology partners, Netfos is able to offer its customers a comprehensive range of competitive solutions. Netfos has branches in Taipei, Hsinchu, Taichung, and Kaohsiung, allowing it to rapidly respond to customer needs and provide localized services. The company is committed to becoming the long-term technology partner most trusted by businesses.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.