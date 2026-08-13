Telin, a subsidiary of Telkom Indonesia, is the nation’s largest telecom provider. It combines global connectivity through subsea cables and international points of presence (PoPs) with localized enterprise services like cybersecurity, cloud, and content delivery. Serving enterprises and government agencies, Telin faced the challenge of scaling high-performance digital infrastructure while ensuring security, reliability, and compliance. By leveraging Akamai’s content delivery, app and API security, and microsegmentation solutions, Telin strengthened enterprise performance, reduced risk exposure, and maintained operational efficiency across Indonesia and Southeast Asia.
Delivering secure, reliable digital infrastructure for enterprises
A decade-long partnership powering digital resilience
As a leading Indonesian digital infrastructure and connectivity provider, Telin has spent years helping enterprises, government agencies, and financial institutions deliver secure, high-performance digital experiences across Southeast Asia. But behind that growth is a partnership built on consistency, trust, and joint innovation — one that started long before cybersecurity became the defining industry challenge it is today.
More than a decade ago, when Akamai sought to expand its footprint in Indonesia, it turned to Telin for data center and network presence. What began as a simple request to deploy new edge locations quickly evolved into something bigger. Telin started reselling Akamai content delivery solutions to its enterprise customers. Later, Telin itself became an Akamai customer. Today, the partnership spans content delivery, application and API security, and microsegmentation, with Telin reselling Akamai solutions to customers across regulated industries.
“We complement each other. This synergy allows us to deliver global great digital performance and protection closer to the user in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore,” said Tommy Adhyasa Suramardhana, Head of Cybersecurity Product at Telin.
Securing national digital infrastructure during critical moments
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Telin and Akamai’s collaboration was put to the test. Digital traffic across Indonesia surged overnight, and government agencies needed to rapidly scale public-facing systems used for health monitoring, citizen services, and emergency response.
Telin and Akamai worked together to ensure these systems stayed online and secure, even as volumes spiked and cyberattacks increased. “This was a turning point,” Suramardhana said. “We saw the strength of Akamai’s content delivery and security capabilities in real time, helping protect the country during a national crisis.”
That experience set the tone for the years to come. As organizations accelerated digital services, Telin recognized a growing opportunity: Enterprises needed not just connectivity, but reliable protection from sophisticated attacks — and Akamai provided the right foundation.
Strengthening Telin’s own security and performance
Today, Telin uses Akamai solutions internally to secure its digital presence and optimize performance across its own infrastructure. Akamai App & API Protector and content delivery services safeguard Telin’s website, APIs, and digital assets from evolving threats while reducing infrastructure load and operational overhead.
“Before using Akamai, an external assessment gave our website an F grade because of all the vulnerabilities,” Suramardhana said. “Now, we have strong protection and clear visibility. We’ve had no major cyber incidents or data leaks since adopting Akamai’s solutions.”
Suramardhana highlighted the product experience as a major differentiator. “The UI of App & API Protector shows us performance, traffic trends, and attack numbers over time. It’s amazing to visualize how threats evolve and how effectively Akamai blocks them.”
Akamai’s support model has also transformed how Telin operates. While the company works with many third-party technology providers, Akamai stands out.
“Akamai is the only vendor that meets with us in person every month to discuss trends, customer needs, and new opportunities,” Suramardhana explained. “That level of consistency — from technical enablement to joint go-to-market initiatives — sets Akamai apart.”
Helping financial institutions stop lateral movement
For Telin, solutions including App & API Protector and Akamai Guardicore Segmentation have become essential as threats grow more sophisticated and compliance requirements tighten. “Our relationship with Akamai has become deeper, more collaborative, and more strategic every year.”
One of Telin’s most impactful stories comes from the financial sector, where stakes are high. A major Indonesian financial institution faced repeated cyberattacks and downtime risk. It also needed to comply with the country’s Personal Data Protection (PDP) Law, adding another layer of complexity.
Telin implemented Akamai App & API Protector, which provided both a web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. The WAF blocked vulnerabilities such as SQL injection and cross-site scripting, while the anti-DDoS capabilities mitigated high-volume attacks, ensuring service availability even during peak threat periods.
Using Akamai Guardicore Segmentation, Telin divided the customer’s network into smaller, isolated segments to limit malware spread and precisely control data access. The solution also enabled the institution to visualize internal communication flows, isolate critical systems, and enforce microsegmentation policies.
“Our customer significantly reduced threat exposure and improved application availability,” said Suramardhana. “Akamai Guardicore Segmentation gave the customer centralized, real-time insight it had lacked and helped secure its environment quickly and confidently.”
Trusted globally, built for regulated industries
Most of Telin’s customers operate in highly regulated sectors such as banking and government. For them, the Akamai brand matters.
“Akamai is consistently recognized as a leader in Gartner reports, and that gives our customers confidence,” Suramardhana said. “They trust Akamai because Akamai understands compliance.”
He also noted how Akamai continues expanding its capabilities to stay ahead of the industry. “Akamai even offers solutions to protect AI systems from cyberattacks. That shows real foresight and innovation.”
A partnership driving Southeast Asia’s digital future
Indonesia’s digital growth is among the fastest in the region. As internet penetration and cloud adoption are soaring, demand for secure, high-performance digital experiences is rising across every industry.
Telin plans to expand its enterprise and regional presence throughout Southeast Asia, especially in cybersecurity, cloud connectivity, and content delivery. Akamai is central to that vision.
“Our goal is to help enterprises become digitally resilient, fast, secure, and future-ready. Partnering with Akamai is key to our journey,” Suramardhana said. “Together, we deliver globally recognized solutions supported by local expertise and infrastructure.”
With the digital economy expanding, Telin and Akamai continue building an ecosystem that strengthens national infrastructure, protects critical systems, and powers seamless digital experiences across the region.
“We trust Akamai to secure our most important assets, and our customers feel the same. This partnership is strong today and built for the future,” Suramardhana concluded.
Video Transcript
Telin is a global telecommunication company and subsidiary of Telkom Indonesia. We serve enterprise and government customer who depend on resilient digital infrastructure to power mission-critical operation in banking, finance, public sector, and also digital industries.
As of now we are selling all of the Akamai product to the enterprise customer Indonesia. And we are using Akamai solutions which is web application firewall and also CDN services.
So Akamai is not just a vendor, it's a strategic partner. Most of the enterprise customer in Indonesia refer to the Gartner Magic Quadrant and there is Akamai. So Akamai is a good brand and also good value for the customer because they have the experience, they have the technology.
The availability is 100%. And you know when we're are talking about cybersecurity, it's about innovation. Every year, there will be a new cybersecurity service and is also met with the customer requirement.
Akamai put very serious effort to build Indonesian market and just give you an example. Telin works with many vendor but only Akamai will come to Telin every month to discuss customer. When we are selling Akamai service, they are also enabling us to become local support in Indonesia. Together we collaborate to build our operational team to meet with the customer standard.
When are talking enterprise company revenue, each percentage of revenue coming from the Akamai service. That's how important Akamai is as our strategic partner. We aim to help enterprises become future ready. When we bring Akamai to the table, that credibility strengthens our position in front of enterprise customer. Akamai consistently delivers and meets performance, reliability, and also protection.
Video Transcript
About Telin
Founded in 2007, Telin is a leading global digital enabler delivering premium international carrier voice, data services, and tailored solutions for wholesale, enterprise, digital, and retail customers. Telin operates across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States — with representatives in the United Kingdom, the Philippines, India, Vietnam, and Canada — supporting customers through 10 global offices and five sales representative hubs. Telin is dedicated to connecting possibilities and driving digital transformation worldwide.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.