As a leading Indonesian digital infrastructure and connectivity provider, Telin has spent years helping enterprises, government agencies, and financial institutions deliver secure, high-performance digital experiences across Southeast Asia. But behind that growth is a partnership built on consistency, trust, and joint innovation — one that started long before cybersecurity became the defining industry challenge it is today.

More than a decade ago, when Akamai sought to expand its footprint in Indonesia, it turned to Telin for data center and network presence. What began as a simple request to deploy new edge locations quickly evolved into something bigger. Telin started reselling Akamai content delivery solutions to its enterprise customers. Later, Telin itself became an Akamai customer. Today, the partnership spans content delivery, application and API security, and microsegmentation, with Telin reselling Akamai solutions to customers across regulated industries.

“We complement each other. This synergy allows us to deliver global great digital performance and protection closer to the user in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore,” said Tommy Adhyasa Suramardhana, Head of Cybersecurity Product at Telin.