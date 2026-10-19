AI tools are increasingly performing research, comparisons, and recommendations before customers ever visit a site, making AI systems a primary brand entry point.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
AI tools are increasingly performing research, comparisons, and recommendations before customers ever visit a site, making AI systems a primary brand entry point.
With AI bot traffic jumping over 300% and nearly 60% of searches ending without a click, content must be optimized for machines that consume and interpret it for humans.
It provides visibility into AI-generated answers, citations, visibility gaps, and allows tracking across prompts, topics, buyer personas, models, regions, and competitors.
It identifies AI crawlers and directs them to a dedicated, AI-optimized bot site with enriched content while keeping human and standard SEO crawler views unchanged.
No, the solution audits content and aggregates approved sources into AI-optimized content without requiring IT teams to reconstruct the site.
Teams can measure traffic, referrals, citations, and share-of-voice insights to evaluate how AI systems engage with content over time.
While AI Brand Presence optimizes visibility, Brand Guardian continuously monitors the clear and dark web to detect and neutralize fraud, phishing, and fake accounts.
Operating at the edge, Akamai detects AI agents and serves them AI-ready content directly without modifying what human visitors see on owned channels.