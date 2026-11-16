The integration imports FortiGate flow logs directly into Akamai Guardicore Segmentation using CEF over TLS syslog (RFC 5425). This maps external perimeter traffic and internal east-west communications together onto a single Reveal Map and Network Log timeline, eliminating the need to manually correlate data across disparate management consoles.
Key takeaways
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Unified perimeter-to-core traffic visibility:
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Akamai Guardicore Segmentation ingests FortiGate flow logs to map perimeter and internal east-west traffic together on a single Reveal Map and timeline, eliminating blind spots across hybrid network environments.
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Streamlined cross-boundary threat investigations:
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Correlate FortiGate policy names and rule IDs alongside internal microsegmentation verdicts in a single Network Log view, enabling security teams to trace the full attack chain from initial perimeter entry through lateral movement without switching consoles.
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Automated discovery for unmanaged OT and legacy assets:
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Automatically discover and catalog up to 100,000 agentless endpoints per FortiManager instance, enriching legacy servers, OT/ICS devices, and network appliances with Purdue levels, OS, device type, and vulnerability severity.
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Bidirectional synchronization via Fabric Connector:
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A codeveloped Fortinet Fabric Connector translates Akamai Guardicore Segmentation asset labels into native FortiManager policy objects, harmonizing microsegmentation labels with perimeter firewall rules to accelerate lateral movement containment.
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Zero-touch deployment without network redesign:
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FortiManager automates the deployment of TLS syslog configurations and certificates across ADOM devices, allowing teams to ingest FortiGate telemetry over RFC 5425 TLS syslog without rearchitecting the network or modifying active firewall rules.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Security analysts can visualize the full attack chain across network boundaries on a single filtered timeline. Akamai Guardicore Segmentation displays matched FortiGate policy names and rule IDs alongside host-level microsegmentation verdicts, allowing teams to verify exactly where connections are allowed or blocked without switching between FortiManager and Akamai consoles.
The Fabric Connector is a codeveloped integration that automatically converts Akamai Guardicore Segmentation asset labels into native FortiManager policy objects. This bidirectional synchronization ensures consistent policy enforcement across both perimeter firewalls and internal microsegmented workloads to prevent lateral movement.
The integration provides automated asset discovery for up to 100,000 agentless endpoints per FortiManager instance. It automatically catalogs unmanaged endpoints, operational technology (OT/ICS) devices, and legacy servers, enriching them with contextual metadata such as Purdue level, OS, vendor, device type, and vulnerability severity.
Deployment requires Akamai Guardicore Segmentation version 53.8 or higher, Fortinet integration feature flags enabled, and a FortiManager API key with read access and certificate deployment permissions. In addition, FortiGate devices must have network reachability to the Akamai Guardicore Segmentation Aggregator over HTTPS on port 443.
FortiManager provides automated, zero-touch deployment of TLS syslog configurations and certificates across all ADOM devices. FortiGate firewalls stream flow logs to Akamai Guardicore Segmentation using Common Event Format (CEF) over TLS syslog (RFC 5425), with optional mutual TLS (mTLS) authentication.
Yes, administrators can filter both the Reveal Map and Network Log by individual FortiGate devices to isolate traffic across distributed, multi-device environments. Flow records expose matched FortiGate policy names, rule IDs, security zones, and FortiGate risk ratings to accelerate policy audits and troubleshooting.
No, the integration ingests existing syslog telemetry with zero network redesign and requires no modifications to active firewall rules.