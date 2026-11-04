Evaluations should encompass AI discovery and coverage, risk assessment and contextual awareness, policy-based governance, real-time enforcement, monitoring and auditability, architecture fit, deployment and management, and vendor future-proofing.
Key takeaways
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Unmonitored AI tools create critical enterprise blind spots
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Shadow AI operating within browsers exposes sensitive IP, requiring continuous multi-environment discovery to maintain organizational visibility.
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Post-event monitoring fails to stop active data leakage
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AI prompting on sensitive data threatens security and impacts compliance. Organizations need real-time interaction controls that can redact or block exposure instantly.
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Unchecked identity blurring bypasses traditional policy controls
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Mixed personal and corporate accounts weaken security, requiring dynamic context-aware and device-aware policy enforcement.
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Static security architectures cannot govern agentic workflows
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Rapidly evolving AI risks are outpacing legacy tools, requiring adaptive risk modeling and new security approaches.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Organizations should distribute the RFP to short-listed vendors, require Yes/No answers alongside detailed capability descriptions and references for each requirement, and compare scores against security and operational needs.
Solutions must discover AI usage across web browsers, dedicated AI browsers, SaaS platforms, browser extensions, native desktop apps, developer IDE plug-ins, and autonomous agentic workflows.
The platform must support multiple real-time enforcement modes — specifically, Allow, Monitor, Warn, Bypass with Justification, Block, and Redact.
The guide evaluates whether solutions inspect inputs, prompts, uploads, and responses in real time to block sensitive data like PII, PHI, and IP, while also stopping prompt injections.
The solution should operate at the interaction layer without endpoint agents or OS-level changes, require zero network modifications, support centralized policy management, and deploy within hours.
It evaluates whether vendors offer tool-agnostic coverage for unreleased tools, leverage AI/ML detection instead of static rules, adapt to agentic workflows, and provide dedicated onboarding and training.