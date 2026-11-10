[00:00–00:07] Zero Trust design of WebAssembly: Matt Butcher defines WebAssembly as a runtime engineered from the ground up under the fundamental assumption that executing code cannot be inherently trusted.



[00:07–00:10] Title card introduction: An introductory title graphic poses the core topic: How Do You Secure AI Agents?



[00:10–00:33] WebAssembly sandbox architecture: Butcher notes that Akamai Functions runs inside a WebAssembly sandbox and describes responding to widespread inquiries regarding its differentiation from standard container systems.



[00:33–01:17] Containers versus native sandboxing security: Butcher explains that while virtual machines and containers focused primarily on resource allocation and required gradual hardening over time, WebAssembly was hardened from inception specifically to mitigate risks in the web browser.



[01:17–01:39] Evolution toward securing autonomous AI agents: Butcher reflects on how the platform’s architectural roots from 2021 proved prescient for modern AI agents, which require containment against unexpected or undesirable actions.



[01:39–02:05] Deny-by-default execution environments: Butcher outlines the default-deny posture of the sandbox, explaining that agents are strictly granted explicit capabilities for network resources and memory rather than restricted after the fact.



[02:05–02:11] Akamai Cloud outro: An animated closing graphic displays the Akamai Cloud logo.