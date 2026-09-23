What is AI Inference?

[00:00–00:08] Definition of AI inference: Explanation of AI inference as the phase where a trained AI model processes live input data to make real-time predictions or decisions

[00:08–00:19] Inference in operational workflows: Overview of how everyday enterprise workloads depend on AI inference behind the scenes whenever triggered

[00:19–00:33] Training vs. inference: Comparison highlighting that training builds the model using static lab data, whereas inference applies learned logic to dynamic live traffic

[00:33–00:46] Transition to production: Discussion on the importance of getting AI inference right when moving an application from prototype to production

