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What is AI Inference?

Learn what AI inference is, how it differs from training, and why it matters when AI moves into production.

Video summary

Video summary

[00:00–00:08] Definition of AI inference: Explanation of AI inference as the phase where a trained AI model processes live input data to make real-time predictions or decisions

[00:08–00:19] Inference in operational workflows: Overview of how everyday enterprise workloads depend on AI inference behind the scenes whenever triggered

[00:19–00:33] Training vs. inference: Comparison highlighting that training builds the model using static lab data, whereas inference applies learned logic to dynamic live traffic

[00:33–00:46] Transition to production: Discussion on the importance of getting AI inference right when moving an application from prototype to production

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Additional resources

What Is Distributed Cloud Inference?

Distributed cloud inference runs AI and ML models on globally distributed servers that generate and deliver data locally with ultra-low latency.

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GPU on Akamai Cloud

Akamai Cloud offers multiple GPU options featuring NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition® GPUs, and Quadro® RTX line of GPUs.

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AI Inference Cloud Platform for Real-Time AI

Run AI inference closer to users with distributed cloud, GPU compute, and built-in security for real-time AI applications and agents.

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