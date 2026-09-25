At its core, prompt manipulation is the art of crafting specialized inputs that cause a language model to behave in ways its creators never intended. LLMs are designed to be helpful and follow user instructions to the best of their ability. This inherent obedience is precisely what attackers twist to their advantage. The ultimate goal is to subvert the model’s operational directives, whether to bypass ethical guidelines, generate harmful content, or extract confidential information.

Imagine a scenario: an employee uses an internal GenAI assistant that has access to the company’s private knowledge base. A cleverly constructed malicious prompts or prompt injection could trick the assistant into summarizing and revealing sensitive data from a confidential project, all while appearing to be a legitimate request. The prompt itself becomes the exploit. These attacks are not about finding a bug in the software stack; they are about manipulating the AI’s reasoning process. The prompts can be deceptively simple, yet contain hidden instructions that hijack the model’s output for the attacker’s purposes.