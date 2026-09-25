Agentic browsers are web browsers enhanced with AI agents that can autonomously navigate, search, and interact with websites on a user’s behalf to accomplish complex tasks (e.g., booking flights, researching products). Unlike traditional browsers, they combine browsing capabilities with decision-making and goal-oriented automation.

The evolution of the web browser is entering a new, transformative phase. For decades, browsers have been passive windows to the internet, faithfully rendering the content we manually navigate. That model is being fundamentally disrupted. We are now at the dawn of agentic browsers, a sophisticated new category of AI browsers that function less like tools and more like active partners.