One of the most immediate threats to GenAI systems is input manipulation, where attackers craft malicious prompts to deceive a model and force it to perform unintended actions. This goes far beyond simple queries and enters the domain of sophisticated exploitation.

A primary technique is prompt injection, where attackers embed hidden commands within seemingly benign inputs. Akamai researchers identified a novel exploit vector for this called “Man-in-the-Prompt,” which leverages browser extensions to inject malicious instructions into a user’s session with an AI tool. Imagine a scenario where a manager uses an internal GenAI assistant to summarize a confidential report. A compromised browser extension could silently add a command to the prompt, instructing the AI to exfiltrate the full document to an external server. The user remains completely unaware, but a significant data breach has occurred.

Attackers use various methods to achieve this, including:

Direct Prompt Injection: Crafting inputs that trick the model into ignoring its safety protocols.

Indirect Prompt Injection: Hiding malicious prompts in external data sources that the AI is tasked with analyzing, like a webpage or document.

Jailbreaking: Exploiting vulnerabilities in a model’s underlying restrictions to bypass its ethical and operational safeguards entirely.

These attacks are particularly dangerous because they turn a trusted productivity tool into an insider threat, weaponizing its capabilities against the organization.