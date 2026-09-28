An audit that ends with a static PDF report is a failed audit. The findings must transition into a state of active, continuous monitoring. This is where the concept of Browser Detection & Response (BDR) becomes integral to the AI audit framework. BDR tools provide the telemetry needed to maintain the “Monitor” phase of the lifecycle, turning a snapshot in time into a live video feed of your security posture.

BDR offers visibility into the actual DOM (Document Object Model) of the web page. This allows security teams to see exactly how users interact with AI tools in real time. You can track which extensions are being installed, which forms are being filled out, and where data is traveling. This continuous stream of data ensures that your AI audit remains relevant even as user behavior shifts.

This real-time capability is crucial for identifying “drift.” Over time, approved tools may change their terms of service, or employees may drift back to using unauthorized personal accounts. Continuous monitoring detects these changes immediately. It allows you to intervene the moment a new risk emerges, rather than waiting for the next annual assessment cycle.