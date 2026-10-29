AI Identity Governance: Automation & Security in 2026

Beyond controlling what AI agents can access, organizations must also govern what these agents produce. AI response validation ensures that outputs generated by AI agents – whether they involve data retrieval, content generation, or automated decisions – comply with organizational policies and do not leak sensitive information. This is particularly critical when AI agents interact with SaaS applications that contain regulated data such as PII, financial records, or intellectual property. Solutions like Akamai Workforce Protector provide browser-level enforcement that can monitor and control AI interactions with web-based applications, applying DLP policies to AI agent activity in real time.