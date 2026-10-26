Security operations centers face a different reality in 2026 than they did just a few years ago. The image of a human hacker manually typing code is largely outdated. Today, autonomous software agents execute complex campaigns without direct human oversight. An AI-powered cyber attack is not a future prediction. It is the dominant operational standard for enterprise defense teams.

Attack economics has shifted fundamentally. Generative AI reduced the barrier to entry so drastically that sophisticated social engineering and code injection are now available to anyone with a dark web LLM subscription. This accessibility flooded the corporate perimeter. We now see high-volume and high-fidelity attacks that legacy secure web gateways (SWGs) fail to parse.