The adoption of Generative AI is reshaping the enterprise. These powerful models offer unprecedented boosts in productivity, but this new capability comes with a significant trade-off: a new and complex attack surface. Organizations are discovering that enabling employees to use GenAI tools without proper oversight exposes them to critical risks, including the exfiltration of sensitive PII, intellectual property leakage, and compliance violations. Conducting a thorough AI risk assessment is the foundational step for any organization looking to harness the power of AI securely.

Many security leaders find themselves in a difficult position. How do you quantify the risks of an employee pasting proprietary code into a public LLM? What’s the real impact of a team relying on a “shadow AI” tool that hasn’t been vetted? This article provides a structured approach to answer these questions. We will explore a practical AI risk assessment framework, offer an actionable template, examine the types of tools needed for enforcement, and outline best practices for creating a sustainable AI governance program. A proactive generative AI risk assessment is no longer optional; it’s essential for secure innovation.