With a governance structure in place, the next step is to construct a formal AI risk management framework. This framework operationalizes your governance principles, turning high-level strategy into concrete, repeatable processes. It provides a structured method for identifying, assessing, mitigating, and monitoring AI-related risks across the organization. Rather than reinventing the wheel, organizations can adapt established models, such as the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, to fit their specific operational context and threat landscape.

The development of an effective AI risk management framework should be a methodical process. It begins with creating a comprehensive inventory of all AI systems in use; both sanctioned and unsanctioned. This initial discovery phase is critical; you cannot protect what you cannot see. Following discovery, the framework should outline procedures for risk assessment, assigning scores based on factors like the type of data being processed, the model’s capabilities, and its integration with other critical systems. Mitigation strategies are then designed based on this assessment, ranging from technical controls and user training to outright prohibition of high-risk applications. Finally, the framework must include a cadence for continuous monitoring and review, because both the AI ecosystem and your organization’s use of it will constantly evolve. There are various AI risk management frameworks, but the most successful ones are those that are not static documents but living, breathing components of the organization’s security program.