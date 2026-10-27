AI Security Monitoring: Detecting Misuse, Data Leakage, and Risk

For decades, AI for network security and monitoring focused on the perimeter. Firewalls, Secure Web Gateways (SWG), and Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB) were designed to inspect traffic flowing in and out of the corporate network. However, GenAI interactions are nuanced. They often involve encrypted sessions (HTTPS) where the payload, the actual conversation between the user and the AI model, remains opaque to network-level inspection.

Traditional tools struggle to differentiate between a harmless query like “Draft a marketing email” and a high-risk prompt such as “Debug this proprietary code snippet.” To a firewall, both look like generic HTTPS traffic to openai.com or anthropic.com. This visibility gap creates a dangerous blind spot. Security teams are left guessing, unable to see the context of the data leaving their organization.

Akamai Workforce Protector (formerly LayerX) addresses this fundamental flaw. By placing the sensor and enforcer within the browser extension itself, Akamai Workforce Protector (formerly LayerX) gains clear text visibility into every interaction. This allows for granular AI monitoring that captures the intent and content of user actions before encryption occurs.