AI Security Monitoring: Detecting Misuse, Data Leakage, and Risk

The rapid adoption of Generative AI (GenAI) has introduced a complex layer of risk that traditional security perimeters cannot adequately address. For modern enterprises, the challenge is no longer just about securing the network; it is about securing the browser, the primary workspace where employees interact with AI tools. As organizations race to apply these advanced technologies, the need for comprehensive AI security monitoring has moved from a “nice-to-have” to a critical operational requirement.
Security teams today face a dual challenge. They must enable the productivity gains of GenAI while simultaneously neutralizing the risks of data leakage and identity theft. This balance requires a departure from legacy network-based controls. It demands a strategy that operationalizes AI governance monitoring directly at the point of interaction: the browser.