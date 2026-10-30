Top Security Vulnerabilities in AI

The arrival of Generative AI has initiated a significant operational shift across industries, promising unprecedented boosts in productivity and innovation. From drafting emails to writing complex code, these tools are rapidly becoming integral to daily workflows. However, this swift adoption introduces a sophisticated and often misunderstood attack surface, exposing organizations to a new class of AI security vulnerabilities. As enterprises increasingly integrate these powerful models, they simultaneously open the door to threats that traditional security stacks were not designed to handle.

This article provides a detailed breakdown of the most critical GenAI security vulnerabilities that security leaders must address. We will explore the mechanics behind prompt injection, the pervasive risk of data exfiltration, the nuances of model abuse, and the dangers of inadequate access controls. Understanding these threats is the first step toward building a defense-in-depth strategy that allows your organization to utilize AI’s benefits without succumbing to its inherent risks.