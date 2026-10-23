In 2025, the distinction between a user and software is blurring. Artificial Intelligence agents are autonomous software capable of executing multi-step tasks. They now act as highly privileged users within enterprise networks.

These agents rely heavily on APIs to retrieve context and execute actions. They also store results via these same channels. However, the security protocols governing these interactions often lag behind the capabilities of the agents themselves.

An employee might employ an AI assistant to summarize sales emails. The agent triggers a series of API calls to the email provider and the CRM. Each call represents a potential vector for exploitation if the api security controls are not context-aware.

The Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP) has identified specific risks here. They note that agents with broad API permissions can be manipulated to perform unauthorized actions. This is often referred to as “Excessive Agency.”