Best AI Data Leakage Prevention Tools in 2026

Akamai Workforce Protector delivers browser-based AI DLP and AI access control through an enterprise browser extension that provides real-time visibility and control over all AI interactions occurring in the browser. The platform excels at shadow AI and agent discovery, automatically identifying unsanctioned AI tools, browser extensions with AI capabilities, and autonomous AI agents that employees use without IT approval.

Key capabilities include:

AI DLP: Inspects all data submitted to AI services at the browser level, including typed prompts, pasted content, and file uploads, with content classification and policy enforcement before data leaves the browser

Inspects all data submitted to AI services at the browser level, including typed prompts, pasted content, and file uploads, with content classification and policy enforcement before data leaves the browser Shadow AI Discovery: Continuously maps all AI tools accessed across the organization, including browser-based chatbots, AI-powered SaaS features, and third-party AI agents

Continuously maps all AI tools accessed across the organization, including browser-based chatbots, AI-powered SaaS features, and third-party AI agents AI Usage Control: Granular policies that allow, restrict, or block specific AI tools based on user identity, data sensitivity, and organizational policy

Granular policies that allow, restrict, or block specific AI tools based on user identity, data sensitivity, and organizational policy AI Response Validation: Monitors AI-generated responses for sensitive data exposure, preventing bidirectional leakage

Monitors AI-generated responses for sensitive data exposure, preventing bidirectional leakage AI Misuse Prevention: Detects and blocks attempts to use AI tools for unauthorized purposes such as generating harmful content or circumventing security controls

Detects and blocks attempts to use AI tools for unauthorized purposes such as generating harmful content or circumventing security controls BYOD and Secure Access: Operates on any device with a supported browser, providing consistent AI data protection for managed and unmanaged endpoints alike

Akamai is particularly well-suited for organizations where AI interactions predominantly occur through web browsers, which accounts for the majority of enterprise generative AI usage. Its architecture avoids the need for network-level traffic interception or endpoint agent deployment, simplifying rollout across distributed and hybrid workforces.