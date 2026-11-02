11 Best Browser Extension Management Tools for 2026

Browser extension management tools are specialized security platforms that identify, assess, and control the browser extensions installed across an organization’s environment. Unlike basic “allow/block” lists found in standard group policies, these solutions offer deep analysis of extension behaviors, code integrity, and permission scopes.

For security leaders, these tools are essential for neutralizing “Shadow SaaS” and preventing data leakage. Employees frequently install extensions to boost productivity, Grammarly for writing, various AI copilots for coding, but these often demand read/write access to sensitive corporate web pages. A comprehensive extension management strategy ensures that IT teams can discover every installed add-on, evaluate its risk level (e.g., does it scrape PII?), and automatically disable high-risk extensions without disrupting legitimate workflows.