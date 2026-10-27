Brave Leo vulnerabilities include exposure to indirect prompt injection, representing the most prevalent attack vector against modern AI browsers. Unlike direct prompt injection, where attackers control the initial user input, indirect prompt injection embeds malicious instructions within webpage content itself.

The attack mechanism functions as follows: An attacker creates a webpage or injects content into an existing site containing hidden instructions designed for Brave Leo to execute. These instructions remain invisible to human users through techniques like white text on white backgrounds, CSS opacity settings set to zero, or HTML comments containing exploit code. When a user requests Brave Leo to summarize or analyze that page, the AI processes the entire DOM structure, including these hidden payloads.

Brave Leo cannot distinguish between legitimate page content and attacker-controlled instructions because the AI processes everything as user-relevant information. This weakness fundamentally challenges AI browser architecture. A financial analyst summarizes a competitor’s webpage containing hidden instructions commanding Brave Leo to navigate to the analyst’s corporate portal, extract confidential project data, and exfiltrate it to the attacker’s infrastructure. The user remains completely unaware that their Brave Leo session has been weaponized.

Real-world research confirms this vulnerability affects Brave Leo alongside competitors. Security researchers demonstrated that hidden HTML elements with CSS styling create effective injection vectors. The invisibility of these attacks represents a critical departure from traditional web vulnerabilities that generate visible browser alerts or user warnings.