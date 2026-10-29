Prompt injection is a security vulnerability where an attacker crafts malicious input to manipulate an LLM’s behavior, causing it to perform unintended actions or bypass its safety controls. Unlike traditional cyberattacks that exploit software bugs, a prompt injection attack ChatGPT targets the model’s logic. The OWASP Top 10 for Large Language Models places prompt injection at the very top of the list, highlighting its severity and prevalence.

At its core, the attack involves tricking the model into prioritizing the attacker’s instructions over the developer’s original, system-level directives. This can be done directly by the user or, more insidiously, through hidden prompts embedded in external data sources the model is asked to process. For enterprises, where employees might feed confidential data into these models, the consequences can be catastrophic.