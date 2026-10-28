With an estimated 180 million global users, security professionals cannot afford to ignore ChatGPT. Or rather, the risks associated with ChatGPT. Whether it’s the company’s workforce accidentally pasting sensitive data, attackers leveraging ChatGPT to target the workforce with phishing emails, or ChatGPT being breached and user information being exposed – there are multiple risks to organizational data and systems that need to be taken into consideration.
In this guide, we dive deep into the various risks all organizations potentially face from ChatGPT’s security vulnerabilities. But we’re not here to scare you. This guide offers practices and solutions for minimizing those risks while letting employees enjoy the productivity benefits of generative AI. To make the most out of this guide, we recommend reading through the risks and best practices, comparing them to your stack and overall plan, highlighting any gaps that should be addressed, and working towards closing those holes.