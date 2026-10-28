ChatGPT is an AI chatbot that can understand and generate human-like text based on the input (prompts) it receives. This allows ChatGPT to perform a wide range of versatile tasks, like composing emails, coding, offering insightful advice and engaging in nuanced conversations across various subjects. As a result, ChatGPT has become widely popular, and is in use by millions of users worldwide.

ChatGPT is powered by an LLM (large language model) called GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer). GPT models are models that process information like a human brain. This allows them to derive context, relevance and data relationships. Since GPT models were trained on diverse datasets, their outputs are applicable across a wide range of applications.

Both ChatGPT and GPT were developed by OpenAI. The latest GPT model released by OpenAI is GPT-4, which is capable of interpreting both text and image inputs. ChatGPT can run on GPT-4, for paid users, or on GPT-3.5, for non-paid plans, among other options.

Despite its innovative capabilities, there are also growing concerns about ChatGPT security and its potential risks. Let’s see which ones.