What is Chrome Extensions Management? Needs, Risks and How to Choose

Extensions are small software programs that customize the browsing experience, add new features to the browser, or modify the functionality of websites. Chrome Extensions Management is the process and tools used to manage the extensions installed on the Google Chrome web browser and secure from risky extensions. Managing these extensions effectively is important for several reasons:
- Security and Privacy – Some extensions can access browsing data or other sensitive information that resides on the browser, like passwords, cookies and MFA tokens. When malicious actors develop and operate extensions, they can exploit their broad permissions to perform malicious activities, like account takeover attacks. Proper management helps ensure that only trustworthy extensions with necessary permissions are installed on browsers. This helps mitigate the risk of malicious software entering the corporate network while also protecting users’ privacy.
- Compliance – Various regulations have requirements in place that determine or limit the use of Chrome extensions. Their intentions are to protect the privacy and security of users and customers. Managing extensions helps maintain compliance by ensuring only approved extensions are used by employees, and only in the ways that are approved and meet regulatory requirements.
- Performance – Extensions, especially when numerous or poorly designed, can slow down browser speed. By managing extensions, users can identify and disable or remove those that negatively impact performance.
- Organization – Keeping an inventory of installed extensions helps in maintaining a clean browser environment, making it easier to find and use the extensions needed.