ChatGPT Data Leak: Privacy Risks and Prevention

OpenAI confirmed a significant OpenAI ChatGPT data leak caused by a bug in the Redis client open-source library. The vulnerability allowed some users to see chat history titles belonging to other users. More critically, during a nine-hour window, approximately 1.2% of ChatGPT Plus subscribers may have had the following information exposed to other users:

First and last names of other active subscribe

of other active subscribe Email addresses associated with accounts

associated with accounts Payment addresses used for billing

used for billing Last four digits of credit card numbers and expiration dates

OpenAI disclosed the incident publicly and patched the underlying vulnerability, but the event underscored the platform-level risks associated with centralized AI services.