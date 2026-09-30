Data Leakage Prevention: Essential Strategies Guide

The most effective approach combines data leakage and loss prevention into a unified strategy that covers all data states and movement vectors. This strategy should integrate browser security for web and SaaS DLP, endpoint protection for local data operations, network monitoring for data in transit, cloud security posture management for data at rest in cloud environments, and identity-based access controls that limit data exposure based on user role and context. Solutions such as Akamai Workforce Protector (Formerly LayerX) Security address the browser-based component of this strategy, providing granular control over data interactions in the environment where most enterprise data leakage actually occurs – the web browser.