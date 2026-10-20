What is DeepSeek and Why is It Raising Security Concerns?

DeepSeek is a popular GenAI application and LLM launched in January 2025 by a Chinese company, which also goes by the name of DeepSeek. (Unlike the ChatGPT application, released by the company OpenAI). Similar to ChatGPT, the DeepSeek GenAI application operates as a chatbot and offers content outputs to users who prompt it in natural language.

DeepSeek gained significant public attention since it has achieved advanced technological capabilities, similar to those offered by ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and other popular GenAI applications. However, it has done so at significantly lower training costs and by using approximately one-tenth of the computer power. This significantly disrupts the competitive GenAI landscape, and has macro-political consequences as well.

Also similar to other GenAI applications, DeepSeek creates security risks in organizations. This includes the need to ensure employees don’t expose sensitive data, ensuring DeepSeek outputs (like code snippets) don’t contain vulnerabilities or malware, and secure implementation if deploying the model locally.

In addition, DeepSeek’s “Open Weight” policy (unlike “open source”, which DeepSeek is often confused to be), means organizations need to ensure any deployed use of parameters in their environments is secure as well.

In this article, we’ll focus on the key risks enterprises face, related to data security and inadvertent unwanted exposure of sensitive data into the DeepSeek application.