A Gemini security breach is not always a massive attack initiated by an external actor. More often, it’s a quiet, slow leak of sensitive information originating from legitimate, albeit risky, user behavior. The primary threat vector is the interaction between an employee and the GenAI platform itself. Every prompt entered and every file uploaded is a potential point of data exposure.

Imagine a marketing manager using Gemini to summarize notes from a confidential M&A strategy meeting. They paste the entire meeting transcript into the prompt, asking the AI to distill key action items. In that moment, sensitive details about financials, personnel, and corporate strategy are transferred to a third-party cloud environment. Without proper controls, this data could be used to train the model, be retained in conversation logs, or potentially be exposed through a platform vulnerability